Liverpool fans breathe sigh of relief as 'Mohamed Salah' signs for Saudi club

Saudi Arabia has been more active than ever in the transfer window this summer, and Liverpool fans thought one of their star players had become the latest to join the Saudi Pro League.

There was panic among supporters on social media after the transfer of “Mohamed Salah” to Al-Adalah was announced this week.

However, luckily for them, it was a different Mohamed Salah and not the one that’s been so key to their success over recent years.

A load of players have been tempted by Saudi cash in recent weeks, with Karim Benzema, N’Golo Kante and Ruben Neves among the big names to move in recent weeks.

However, it looks like Liverpool’s Salah will not be one of them - at least for now.

Liverpool's Salah isn't going anywhere for the time being Catherine Ivill/Getty Images





Fans voiced their relief on social media after seeing “Mohamed Salah” trending and fearing the worst.

One wrote: “For a second I thought it was Liverpool’s Salah.”

Another concerned fan wrote: “Don’t play with me man.”

“My heart jumped,” another said.



Needless to say it's not the same Salah but a footballer with the same name.

The good news for Liverpool fans is that Salah signed a contract last year which will keep him at the club until 2025.

The Egyptian has played 305 games for Liverpool since joining from Roma in 2017. He scored 186 goals in that time and helped Liverpool to a Premier League title and a Champions League in his six seasons with the club.

