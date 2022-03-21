CNN's Rex Chapman mistakenly said that CBS sports analyst Pete Gillen was dead on Saturday, while appearing as an anchor during the March Madness tournament.



"The first time since 25 years ago when Pete Gillen had God Shamgod — rest in peace, Pete Gillen," Chapman said.

One person caught the exchange and took to Twitter to share the awkward moment, "Here’s CNN’s Rex Chapman on CBS talking about Pete Gillen’s death." They added, "Uhm, Pete Gillen is alive and works for CBS."

Currently, Gillen works as a sports analyst for CBS and is a member of the New York City Basketball Hall of Fame.

Chapman later acknowledged his mistake and joked about it on Twitter. He wrote, "It’s a great day! Pete’s alive.😂"

In a follow-up tweet he added: "Don’t do drugs."

Barry Hinson joined in on laughing about the mistake and posted a picture of himself and Gillen on Twitter.



"Rex … It's me and Pete Gillen saying hi from heaven. Hope is all well down there," he joked. Chapman later retweeted the post.

"Finding out he's alive has to be worth the screw up lol," read one comment under the original video.

Another person said, "Rex is cool guy. He shouldn't get too much heat for this."

One critic wrote, "#rexchapman tv personality is totally opposite than his personality on social media. It's obvious someone was feeding him tweets."

