When is the 2023 Sidemen charity match and who is playing?

The Sidemen are back with another massive game for charity this year, and it’s set to be bigger than ever before.

The collective have hosted a match to raise money for a good cause since back in 2016, and last year’s event proved to be one of the most entertaining moments in the YouTube calendar.

The game was hosted at Charlton Athletic's The Valley. It saw The Sidemen beat the YouTube Allstars 8-7, with the event raising an incredible £2m for charity.

This year, things are going up a notch – here’s everything you need to know.

When is the 2023 Sidemen charity match?

This year’s Sidemen match will take place on Saturday, September 9.

The kick-off time is 3pm.

Where is it being held?

The 2023 match will take place at 62,500-capacity London Stadium in Stratford, London.

Given the success of last year, it’s not surprising to see the event take place in a bigger venue.

Graham Gilmore, CEO of London Stadium, said after the venue was announced: “This event goes from strength to strength, with the move to London Stadium demonstrating the success The Sidemen have built over recent years, not only in bringing so many great names together, but raising money for important charities too.

"In addition, we will be delighted to welcome the huge global audience on streaming and digital channels, who will be joining the 60k plus fans in the Stadium!”

Who is playing this year?

The official line-up has now been announced, and some of the biggest names on YouTube will be taking part.

As ever, the YouTube Allstars will likely be made up of some of the most popular names on the platform and it while it had previously been confirmed that MrBeast will play, the full list has now been revealed.

The Sidemen team is as follows:

KSI

W2S

Miniminter

Vikkstar123

Behzinga

Zerkaa

TBJZL

Callux

Lazarbeam

Tareq

Calfreezy

Randolph

TBA

JME



The YouTube allstars team is as follows:

IShowSpeed

Mr Beast

xQc

Danny Aarons

Chandler Hallow

Niko Omilana

Max Fosh

Kai Cenat

Airrack

AboFlah

Chunks

ChrisMD

Karl Jacobs

Theo Baker

WillNE

Rapper Aitch will also be performing at halftime during the show this year.



YouTube All Stars will be managed again by Mark Goldbridge, while Billy Wingrove will managed The Sidemen.



Meanwhile, Spencer Owen and Stephen Tries will commentate on the game, with Elz the Witch and Big Zuu set to host.

Are tickets still available?

Unfortunately, no tickets are available after all 62,000 tickets sold in less than 90 minutes after going on sale earlier this year.

How can I watch?

The game was streamed for free via The Sidemen's YouTube channel last year, and viewers will be able to watch the action on the channel again this Saturday.

Which charities are being supported?

Charities being supported this year include Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM), Teenage Cancer Trust and Rays of Sunshine.

"This is a major milestone for us," Zerkaa said. "When we first set up this event back in 2016, we never thought we'd be playing in a stadium of over 62,000 people.

"Not only are we able to give back to our loyal fans, but being able to raise further funds for charities that are so close to our hearts give us a lot to be proud and thankful for. We can't wait to see all of you in September."

