England's women have reached their first final in 13 years having beaten Sweden 4-0 in the Euro 2022 semi-finals.

They will now play either Germany or France in Sunday's final at Wembley, which is sure to be a historic occasion.

While football was close to coming home last year when the England men's team made it to the final and dramatically lost to Italy in penalities, everyone is hoping the Lionesses can do one better and win the tournament.

England have been mightly impressive so far beating Austria, Norway, Northern Ireland, Spain and Sweden so far and have only conceded one goal in the process.

As it's summer and footy fever is kicking in, there's nothing better than watching the action unfold amongst fellow fans – whether that be chanting, dancing or consoling (depending on how the night ends)...

Here are our top picks for the best screens in London to watch the final:

Euro 2022 Trafalgar Square Fan Festival

The iconic London landmark was a viewing centre for fans at the men's Euro 2020 and now it's back for the Women's Euro competition as part of the "biggest ever European women’s sporting event."

Given the central location, you can expect a buzzing atmosphere when watching all the action on the big screen with a capacity of 7,000 people to watch the final (here's hoping England will be there).

There will also be a variety of football-related events such as a screening of the classic film Bend It Like Beckham to celebrate the 20th anniversary of its release, a pop-up football pitch to test your skills, live panel discussions, as well as food and drink.

When: Saturday 23 July – Sunday 31 July at 11am and 6pm

Price: Free to enter for all ages (non-ticketed event)





BOXPARK in Croydon, Shoreditch and Wembley

Football screenings are all about the atmosphere and BOXPARK certainly provides this given how its venues are described as the "spiritual home of live football screenings."

This is evidenced largely by the viral celebratory footage which came out of the venues during the 2018 World Cup.

Perhaps this will be recreated for the Women's Euros, as supporters have already been filmed waving their camera torches in the air after the final whistle of the England v Austria match screening.

Each of its London locations (Croydon, Shoreditch and Wembley) are showing matches from the 16 countries participating in the tournament.

Price: Free book in advance

Heineken®’s Greener Bar at Truman Brewery, east London

Watch the final of one of the biggest tournaments in women’s sport at Heineken®’s eco-friendly Greener Bar at East London’s iconic Truman Brewery in Brick Lane.

There will be a series of free events open to all football fans from 29th – 31st July.

From a live stream of the final to DJ sets from the likes of Jaguar, vegan food stands, a footie pub quiz, and surprise celebrity appearances - not to mention plenty of ice-cold Heineken® beer for the big event!

When: Open from 11am – 5pm Friday, 11am – 10pm Saturday and 11am – 10pm Sunday

https://www.heineken.com/global/en/our-story/sustainability/greener-bar





Baller FC - The Stag’s Head, east London

Baller Friend’s Collective - or Baller FC for short - is a group of friends, event producers, DJs, musicians, passionate members of the Queer community as well as footy fans.

They host a friendly open space for football fans to watch all 31 of the Women's Euros matches without the fear of prejudice.



As well as this, they do a range of different activities such as hosting parties & BBQs, making fanzines & footy fashion, screening movies, and more.

So if you are creative then this venue is right up your street!

You can find Baller FC at The Stag’s Head, N1 5RA.

https://www.ballerfc.com/





Ecclestone Yards, central London

A heatwave is expected this weekend, so there's perhaps no better way to watch football than lounging on a deck chair - and that's exactly what Ecclestone Yards has to offer.

There are 100 deck chairs positioned in front of the big screen in their delightful Belgravia courtyard, and with Happy Face wood-fired pizza and organic wine on the menu, fans have something to snack on whilst they support the Lionesses.

All games are being screened so you'll never have to miss a minute, and with it being a few minutes' walk away from Victoria station it's a commuters dream.

Price: Free





Truman’s Social Club, east London





With over 20 beers to choose from at this venue, you could say this is the perfect place for beer-loving football fans to watch the game from.

Truman's Social Club opened in 2020 and has been described as one of "the largest permanent beer halls in the UK," so you can expect a roaring atmosphere.

Located in east London, all of England's matches will be on their 16ft wide HD screen.

Those who want to watch will have to book in advance on their website.





Vinegar Yard, south-east London





Located just a stone’s throw away from London Bridge Station, you'll be able to take in the stunning views of the city at Vinegar Yard as it is screening all of the matches on its huge outdoor screen.

There are also food and drink options to enjoy such as Bacardi-based slurps, and slices from Bad Boy Pizza Society.

Sounds like the ideal place to soak up the sunshine and support the Lionesses.

Price: Free entry

https://linktr.ee/vinegaryardldn





The Clapham Grand, south-west London

With a massive 24ft HD cinema screen & an additional eight screens across the venue, footy fans won't miss a second of the action at The Clapham Grand.

There is a "Hot Beige" food selection available with meat and vegan options, as well DJs soundtracking the matches with fan anthems.

All tickets include a beer/wine or spirit & mixer, or the prosecco is already on ice ready for a potential celebration (fingers crossed!)

Price: £5

Tickets available here

Showcase Cinemas - Across the UK

Ella Toone of England celebrates after scoring their team's first goal during the UEFA Women's Euro 2022 Quarter Final match between England and Spain at Brighton & Hove Community Stadium on July 20, 2022 in Brighton, England Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Showcase Cinemas is giving football fans something to shout about this summer, screening all the England Women’s Euro 2022 games at its English cinemas across the nation.

Fans will be able to get in on the action and watch the game on the big screen at their nearest Showcase Cinema free of charge; all they need to do is book online.

Price: Free

https://www.showcasecinemas.co.uk/events/womens-euro-2022-live-on-the-big-screen

