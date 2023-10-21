How to find Disney 100 years cards on TikTok

In celebration of Disney's 100th birthday, it has collaborated with TikTok to allow users to collect exclusive character cards on the platform.

From October 16, Disney fans will be able to try out the "unique interactive experience where stories, magic, and memories come together" for the next four weeks.

Some of the different activities include watching videos across 48 Disney handles, creating their own videos with Disney music and effects, playing daily Disney trivia, as well as collecting and trading "Character Cards" of favourite characters to win unique profile frames.

Mickey Mouse and Minne Mouse, Star Wars characters, Marvel superheroes, Disney Channel characters, and Disney Princesses all have character cards for users to collect.

Users can only complete these activities once per day and for every activity you complete, you can open from one up to three cards, while a blank card means you can play more than one activity to try and collect all the characters.

You also won't get bored of the same activities since each day you'll get a new set of activities due to it automatically resetting at midnight.

Once you have collected every character for that particular week, then you will unlock a unique frame for your TikTok profile picture.

It is also important to note that only users over the age of 18 can participate in this activity, and the Disney 100 feature is not available in every country.

Not sure on how to take part? Follow these instructions to collect Disney’s 100 Years cards on TikTok:

Open TikTok and go to your For You page. Type “Disney 100” in the search bar and click on the first result that shows up in the dropdown. The Disney 100 banner should be clicked on the top. The Disney 100 home page should appear, along with all the character cards. Click on each one of them to collect the cards by completing the challenges and activities. To share cards with friends, ensure you follow one another.

