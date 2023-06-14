Popular TikToker Dr Keith vanishes from platform after wife posts cryptic message

TikTok's favourite physician Dr Keith is taking a break from social media after his wife Jordanna shared a cryptic message to the platform.

From labour tips to raising awareness about postpartum depression, Dr Keith has rapidly become an internet sensation for his invaluable advice.

However, on Monday (12 June), Jordanna jumped on the app to inform followers, "You're not gonna see Dr Keith for a little while."

In the emotional update, posted to their @busymomofmany account, Jordanna tells viewers: "Today hasn't been a great day".

She added: "I can’t go into details about it, but what I could really use, what we could really use, is positivity."

Jordanna issued a "friendly reminder" that content creators are real human beings.

"What you see on this app are just little snippets of their life, but they have livelihoods outside of this app," she said. "You may feel like you know creators through their 15-second segments, but you don’t. They’re real people and they can get really hurt."

@busymomofmany 😔❤️. Im not sure WHEN we will come back, but when we do our platform will be strictly educational. #obgyn #doctor #doctortok #doctorsoftiktok #medicine #womenshealth #pregnant #pregnancy #postpartum #laboranddelivery





Jordanna went on to encourage followers to share if "Dr Keith and his videos have positively impacted you," which soon raked in over 2,000 comments.

One fellow TikToker said he "helped me understand more about labor and delivery after my traumatic birth last year."

Another jumped in and added: "Dr Keith helped me remain calm during my pregnancy and feel confident about labour."

A third TikToker commented: "Dr Keith changed my opinion on male OB Gyns. He has been so educational and I adore the passion he has for who he supports."

Meanwhile, one fan joked: "How dare someone hurt Dr. Keith! WE RIDE AT DAWN."

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.