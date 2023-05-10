Can you find the fourth object in this picture? No one can find the cup

On TikTok, the fourth object trend has taken off in a big way by challenging users to locate four different objects within a picture.

The “Find the Fourth Object” meme on TikTok is the latest trend has millions of users wracking their brains. It has existed online since 2019 and many believe it has been based on mobile game ads that encourage users to view the ad for as long as possible by making it intentionally tricky.

One picture has tasked TikTok users with finding four different objects in a cartoon image: a purple pillow, a white egg, a purple book and a red cup.

In the image of a man and woman in a bedroom, the woman can be seen sleeping on one side of the bed, while the man is depicted looking out of the curtains.

In one video, TikToker @rana_illusions asked: “Can you find the four hidden objects in this room? Now, the first three may be really easy to find, but I promise you the fourth one is the hardest one.”

@rana_illusions Did you find it? #hidden #object #secret #challenge #test #trick #ranaillusions

TikTok users in the comments explained how they found the first three object quite quickly, but struggled with the cup.

“I found all but I did not find the cup,” one person wrote.

Someone else said: “I found a pillow, egg and the book. I can’t find cup.”

But, it may be by the design of the game that users are struggling to find the fourth object. Many suspects that the fourth object, or “crutch”, is always missing from such puzzles to increase engagement.

In another fourth-object game, the fourth object is missing, while the previous three are relatively easy to spot.

