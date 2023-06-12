Girl, 16, dies after attempting viral TikTok ‘scarf game’ challenge

A 16-year-old girl has died while taking part in the worrying 'Scarf Game' on TikTok.

Christy Sibali Dominique Gloire Gassaille passed away while playing it at her home. The sick game, a variation of the Blackout Challenge, involves people putting cloth around their necks.

The online game can result in low levels of oxygen to the brain, causing seizures, serious injury and even death. Christy passed away on 27 May.

She was buried at the Fleury les Aubrais cemetery, near her home in Orléans, France, on 7 June. She was originally from the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

The Blackout Challenge claimed the life of Brit boy Archie Battersbee, 12, who suffered a catastrophic brain injury last April. Numerous other deaths have also been attributed to the online challenge around the world. In January, a 12-year-old girl died in Argentina after reportedly taking part in the TikTok game. Milagros Soto was found dead in her bedroom after filming the whole incident.

Last week, an 11-year-old girl died after taking part in a similar TikTok game known as the 'Clonazepam Challenge'. Clonazepam is used to treat seizures, panic disorder, and anxiety disorders, among other conditions.

The victim collapsed in class after consuming two pills on 29 May. The schoolgirl was diagnosed as brain-dead in the hospital but passed away from a brain haemorrhage two days after being admitted.

In recent months, another variation of the 'Whoever Falls Asleep Last Wins' has become increasingly popular in countries such as Peru, Chile, Ecuador and Mexico. Meanwhile, TikTok has been banned by many countries around the world in response to some of its controversial content.

Several countries have temporarily or partially prohibited the Chinese social network while others have permanently banned it.

indy100 has reached out to TikTok for comment.

