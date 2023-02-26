Grannies give Rihanna a run for her money with iconic Super Bowl reenactment

There can only be one thing more iconic than Rihanna’s Super Bowl halftime show…

Rihanna’s Super Bowl halftime show performed by a group of OAPs.

Residents of a senior living centre in the US state of Kentucky recreated Rhi Rhi’s moves to the delight of millions of TikTok viewers.

Arcadia Senior Living Bowling Green posted a recording of its eager dancing troop on Friday, and within three days it had racked up more than 21 million views and 2.7 million likes.

In the clip, grinning grannies appear decked in white as the Super Bowl remix of 2009 hit ‘Rude Boy’ plays in the background.

Recalling the dancers at the 12 February extravaganza, each member then breaks out of line to reveal the protagonist.

But this time, instead of Rihanna standing there, we’re greeted by an elderly lady clad all in red. Though, admittedly, our alternative star decided to ditch the glossy red bustier sported by the RnB queen for the big event.

@arcadiasrlivingbg Our halftime show > Rihanna’s halftime show 💃🪩🏈🤍🎶🎤 #seniorlivingcommunity #halftimeshow #SuperBowl #rihanna #fyp

As well as a staggering number of hits, the video has garnered more than 26,000 comments, as TikTokers flocked to hail the “grandma slay”.

“If I don’t end up in a care home like this I don’t want it,” one wrote.

“This ended Rihanna's whole career,” joked another.

Here’s a reminder of the original, for anyone who'd like to watch the two versions together:

@celina.sharma Rihanna WOW 😍 #superbowl #rihanna #fyp

Rihanna’s halftime spectacle was memorable for more than just the razor-sharp choreography and tributes it inspired, it also became the stage of a big announcement: that the Barbadian singer and her rapper boyfriend A$AP Rocky are expecting their second child.

Debuting her pronounced baby bump at the beginning of the performance, Rihanna rubbed her hand over her stomach to announce her pregnancy nine months after the birth of their son in May 2022.

Speaking ahead of the show, she said there was “something exhilarating” about the challenge of the performance, and that following the birth of her baby boy (whose name remains a secret) she felt like she could “take on the world”.

Little did she know, a group of old dears would soon take her on, and become worldwide stars in their own right.

