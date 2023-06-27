Educational videos of a submarine imploding have racked up millions of views on TikTok amid the search for the missing Titanic submersible in the Atlantic Ocean where 'debris' was uncovered with officials announcing those aboard have died following a 'catastrophic implosion.'

On Thursday, the US Coastguard confirmed that a "debris field” has been discovered within the search area for the missing submersible Titan by a remotely-operated vehicle near the wreckage of the Titanic.

The Titan sub had five people onboard who went missing on Sunday while traveling down to see the Titanic wreckage. OceanGate Expeditions said on Thursday its pilot and chief executive Stockton Rush, along with UK citizens Hamish Harding, Shahzada Dawood and his son Suleman Dawood and French national Paul-Henri Nargeolet “have sadly been lost.”

The statement said: “These men were true explorers who shared a distinct spirit of adventure, and a deep passion for exploring and protecting the world’s oceans. Our hearts are with these five souls and every member of their families during this tragic time. We grieve the loss of life and joy they brought to everyone they knew.”

Due to interest into the plight of men onboard, many have been seeking out what possible scenarios might have played out. This includes the potential risk of an implosion occurring.

A particular video on TikTok, which has had more than 6.9m views, shared by the account @sincerelybootz shows a computer-generated animation of a full-sized submarine imploding, instantly destroying the ship.

@sincerelybootz For educational purposes: Submarine implosion depiction #titanic #titanicexpedition #ocean #submarine #implosion





An additional video, which has been viewed more than 8 million times suggests that the OceanGate implosion could have lasted just 30 milliseconds.

A US Coast Guard spokesman said debris found in the search for missing submersible Titan is “consistent with the catastrophic loss of the pressure chamber”.

Rear Admiral John Mauger told a press conference in Boston on Thursday: “This morning, an ROV, or remote operated vehicle from the vessel Horizon Arctic discovered the tail cone of the Titan submersible approximately 1,600ft from the bow of the Titanic on the sea floor.

“The ROV subsequently found additional debris. In consultation with experts from within the unified command, the debris is consistent with the catastrophic loss of the pressure chamber.

“Upon this determination, we immediately notified the families.

“On behalf of the United States Coast Guard and the entire unified command, I offer my deepest condolences to the families. I can only imagine what this has been like for them.

“And I hope that this discovery provides some solace during this difficult time.”

Additional reporting by PA.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.