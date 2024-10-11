TikTok star Taylor Rousseau Grigg's cause of death confirmed

TikTok influencer Taylor Rousseau Grigg's cause of death has been revealed.

The 25-year-old's passing was "sudden and unexpected" according to her husband Cameron Grigg who announced the sad news on his Instagram page along with several photos of the couple together.

"No one ever expects to have to deal with this kind of pain and heartache, especially at our age," he wrote.

"This past year Taylor has dealt with more pain and suffering than most people do in a lifetime. And in spite of that she still has been such a light and always brought joy to everyone around her."

Cameron did not share details on the cause of death, but it has since been revealed that Rousseau Grigg passed away on Oct 4 due to suffering complications from asthma and Addison’s disease, according to a representative for her family who told TODAY.com in a statement.

Addison’s disease (also known as adrenal insufficiency) is a rare disorder of the adrenal glands which means that it does not produce enough cortisol or aldosterone.

Some of the symptoms of the disease include lack of energy or motivation (fatigue), muscle weakness, low mood, loss of appetite, unintentional weight loss, and increased thirst, as per the NHS.

While Addison's disease can affect anyone at any age, it is more common in women than men and those between the ages of 30 and 50.

In the US, the disease affects 1 in 100,000 people while in the UK, 9,000 people in the UK have Addison's disease with over 300 new cases diagnosed each year.

Meanwhile, Rousseau Grigg also had asthma which is a common lung condition that causes occasional breathing difficulties due to swelling (inflammation) of the breathing tubes.

Back in August, Rousseau Grigg updated her followers on her health but didn't go into detail about her specific diagnosis.

She explained how she was once “very athletic” but now is “not healthy and in good shape” and hadn’t been “in a long time" as she "got sick" just after she got married in August 2023.

“You’re seeing me be sick for the whole time that we’re married and not finding out what was wrong until this year… I barely found out what was wrong with me. I was struggling that whole time feeling like I was going to die,” she noted.

“It just sucks because I’m 24 years old, I should be in my prime, I should be able to carry my suitcase up the stairs, I should be able to walk to the mailbox, or run, and those are just things that I can’t really do right now."

Meanwhile, her husband Cameron shared that a friend set up a GoFundMe page to help towards funeral costs.

