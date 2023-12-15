TikTok star Beavo goes viral for dangerous eating habits

TikTok star Beavo has become one of the most talked-about viral figures online over recent days, and it just shows that people really will watch anything on the internet.

There are plenty of people who entertain their viewers by eating on TikTok, but Justin Beavo has carved out a niche for himself by eating without chewing.

That’s right – he records himself chowing down on food, forcing it down his throat and often swallowing it whole.

Obviously, this is very unsafe and brings a risk of choking on food – so don’t try this at home.

@beavo.clips Dinnah with beavo! #fyp #bigup2023 #chew #goviral #bigup

However, the account is proving popular and he’s racked up more than 1.6 million likes of TikTok, as people tune in to watch him wolf down everything from roast dinners to fish and chips.

"Apparently I don't chew enough but I don't need to chew..” he said in one clip, replying to viewer comments. “No chew needed, you don't need to chew your food!"

Only, you really do need to chew your food.

Healthline.com states that people should aim to chew their food 32 times before swallowing, in order to reduce the risk of choking as well as malnutrition and dehydration.

