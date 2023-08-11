Alan Shearer jokingly offers to fly Harry Kane to Germany himself

Harry Kane’s move to Bayern Munich has got the entire football world talking – including Premier League legend Alan Shearer.

After Tottenham Hotspur and Bayern agreed terms on an £86.4m transfer to the German champions, Kane was set to fly out to Munich to undergo a medical and sign a four-year deal where he is set to earn £480,000-a-week.

But Friday morning brought a fresh twist in the saga, after it emerged that Spurs had revoked Kane’s permission to fly out to Germany.

Sky Sports reported that Kane was on his way to Stansted Airport when he heard the news, and had to turn back to his home until his current employers give him the green light

The news outlet said Spurs want to make changes to the deal at the last minute, with chairman Daniel Levy currently in the United States.

However, Shearer seems particularly keen for the transfer to go ahead.

The Newcastle United legend-turned-broadcaster’s Premier League scoring record of 260 goals is firmly in Kane’s sights, and if the England captain stays too much longer he could end up breaking it.

Shearer jokingly tweeted a photoshopped image of him dressed as a pilot, captioned: “Come on Harry it’s time to go!”

Kane is 47 goals away from matching Shearer’s record, and has openly spoken about his desire to break it.

Shearer, too, has predicted that if Kane remains in the Premier League he could break the record.

But Kane, who only has 12 months left on his Spurs contract, also seems keen on moving to Germany and finally get the chance to compete for silverware.

Spurs stress that Kane is on course to fly over to Munich, despite suggestions the deal could be in limbo.

The 30-year-old is set to take the Bayern Munich No.9 shirt, and speculation is mounting that he could even make his debut against RB Leipzig on Saturday should the deal go through in time.

