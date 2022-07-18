Film 4 seems to be having a laugh, when you look at the films they are playing today.

At 11am, the broadcaster scheduled the Christmas film White Christmas to air and it has never felt less appropriate.

Not only is it July, not exactly a peak Christmas film viewing month, but the UK is in the midst of a heatwave, with temperatures expected to reach 42C in some areas of the country, and the Met office issuing red weather warnings to keep everyone safe.

People are doing their best to stay cool and have also been taking the internet to share memes about how hot it is.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

If only it was snowing right now...

So, when people spotted the listings, they found it pretty amusing and took to Twitter to share their thoughts:

We are not sure if this is a coincidence or a joke from the broadcaster but either way it is pretty amusing. But to find out more, we've contacted Film 4 to comment on this story.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.