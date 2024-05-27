Love Island: Live updates as 2024 summer cast revealed

ITV's hit reality show Love Island is back for another season and its cast for the summer 2024 edition is being revealed throughout the day on May 27.

The new season kicks off at 9pm on June 3 where glamorous singletons will once again be heading to the iconic villa in Mallorca, Spain looking to find love and scoop £50,000 in the process.

The first episode will be broadcast simultaneously on ITV1, ITV2 and ITVX with the rest of the season then continuing on ITV2 and ITV X.

It's been just over three months since the end of the last all-stars winter season but the summer edition is starting soon where people will be pulled for chats, heads will undoubtedly turn and we'll be finding out what gives people the ick.

The first wave of its cast is being announced throughout May 27 - keep it locked below for all the latest on who will be the first people entering the villa, why they want to be on the show, what they will bring to the villa, why they say they're single and reaction to the announcements.

Ciaran Davis, 21, Pencoed, surveyor Ciaran Davis Love Island starts at 9pm, Monday June 3 on ITV1, ITV2, ITVX & STV "It's the perfect time for me, I feel like I'm mature enough for something serious with the right girl. "Obviously looks but humour is a big thing for me, I'm a bit of a wind up so I want a girl who can give it back. Loyalty is another one for me, I think that's the most important thing to look for in a relationship. "When I was in Malia on a boys holiday I pretended to be Liam Reardon from series seven to get into a club because they wouldn't let us in. It worked and we ended up getting a private booth and free drinks all night."

Patsy Field, 29, Orpington, office administrator Patsy Field Love Island starts at 9pm, Monday June 3 on ITV1, ITV2, ITVX & STV "I'm finally ready to find a sexy man and I think Love Island may just have some nice hunky guys for me. I think now is the right time as I've got a few greys so I need to bag a man sooner rather than later. "I've got something very special about me which is my disability, it's a condition I was born with called Ebs Palsy. It doesn't define who I am, but it makes me a little different, although I've learnt to get on with it and it's never held me back. "My friends would say that I'm the loudest person in the group, I'm the one who’s always up for doing a dare, they'd say I was the life and soul of the party. "My family would say that I'm bossy and that it's always my way or the highway, they'd say I rule the roost."

Ronnie Vint, 27, south-east London, semi-professional footballer Ronnie Vint Love Island starts at 9pm, Monday June 3 on ITV1, ITV2, ITVX & STV "I've had two serious relationships in the past but more recently have enjoyed being single and doing my own thing as I’ve been focussed on my football career. I've got to the age where I want to find the right person I can build a life with. "I want someone that's family orientated, caring and career minded. Lookwise, I like blondes with nice boobs but am partial to a brunette too. "Bradley Dack is my best friend and he and Olivia are a big part of my life. I call Olivia my big little sister, she always looks out for me."

Nicole Samuel, 24, Aberdare, accounts manager Nicole Samuel Love Island starts at 9pm, Monday June 3 on ITV1, ITV2, ITVX & STV "My personality is big and I'm pretty out there, I reckon I'll probably have one of the biggest personalities in the Villa. "I've been enjoying single life and the attention of different boys, it's fun. I've enjoyed being able to go on holiday with the girls and not having to worry about someone back home. All the girls are there texting in their room and I'm out till 4 in the morning living my best life. "I became a world champion dancer in 2011, not many people know that. I was a professional street dancer."

Munveer Jabal, 30, Surbiton, recruitment manager Munveer Jabal Love Island starts at 9pm, Monday June 3 on ITV1, ITV2, ITVX & STV "London dating hasn't worked out for me. The opportunity to be surrounded by good looking people in a villa under the sun is an absolute no brainer! I'm 30-years-old and I need to start thinking seriously about the next step, and what better place. "I haven't found the right girl, I’m quite picky and have high standards. Dating in London is horrible. You don't know who's single… but now you're putting me in a place where everyone's single so there's no issues around that. "I'm mates with Spencer Morgan (Piers Morgan's son). We met when I moved to Fulham in 2018."

Samantha Kenny, 26, Liverpool, makeup artist Samantha Kenny Love Island starts at 9pm, Monday June 3 on ITV1, ITV2, ITVX & STV "I'm ready to settle down and Love Island is an amazing opportunity to meet someone that isn't from my area. I love a cockney boy so I’m hoping there is one in there for me. "I think I will definitely bring some fire, I'm very opinionated and wear my heart on my sleeve. I'm really bubbly too so I’ll definitely have a laugh as well as bringing some scouse glamour. "I don’t get out enough, I work weekends and tend to not go out in Liverpool anymore. If I want a night out I go down to London as I love the boys down south. Tall, dark and cockney is my type."

