Ever since President Vladimir Putin decided to invade Russia and then subsequently warned the United States not to become involved, the fear of a possible nuclear war has frightened many.

With the concern that nuclear weapons could be deployed, many people have taken to research just how deadly this would be for humanity. The Cold War necessitated the US to have a response should this ever occur.

Footage of a 1986 federal government training exercise that depicts a nuclear attack is intriguing and now being widely shared. The simulation is code-named the Mighty Derringer, and was obtained through a Freedom of Information Act request with the National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA), which operates under the Department of Energy.

The outlet wrote: "In December of 1986, the Pentagon, the CIA, FBI, the Department of Energy, and just about every other federal agency you can think of came together in Indianapolis for an enormous training exercise code-named Mighty Derringer."

It further explained: "The plan was to simulate a nuclear terrorist incident and explore how every agency would react and whether they would cooperate. To enhance the verisimilitude of the war games, the U.S. government went so far as to record a fake news broadcast about a nuclear bomb exploding in Indianapolis. Until now, no one outside of the government has seen the video."

The fake newscast opens with a newscaster, “Jeff Schwartz,” saying that it’s day four of an emergency situation in Indianapolis.

Schwartz tells the audience of Americans at home, “A large portion of downtown Indianapolis remains evacuated. Now, reports are sketchy at this point, but we do know that apparently there are terrorists holed up in the downtown part of our city with nuclear devices.”

He then presents the arrival of nuclear experts sent by the federal government to Indianapolis. The team is supposed to be on their way to defuse the bombs.

Then, the camera goes static, with the assumption being that it detonated before they were able to get to it.

The feed returns to the TV news studio and Schwartz tells viewers that they’ve lost contact but tells everyone not to be concerned. Suddenly, the news anchor hears a boom.



“Oh my God,” he says before the clip ends and the screen goes black.

