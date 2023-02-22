22 of the funniest 'Angela Bassett did the thing' memes

Ariana DeBose's bizarre Baftas performance at Sunday's ceremony continues to go viral, with people in hysterics at one particular line: "Angela Bassett did the thing."

The performance, which opened Sunday's star-studded event at London's Royal Festival Hall saw the West Side Story actor and singer perform a medley of songs with a rap about all the female nominated talent in between.

However, while the rap might have read well on paper it didn't quite translate well on TV or in person as many of the stars in attendance such as Cate Blanchett, Jamie Lee Curtis and Ana De Armas either politely danced or looked completely bemused.

32-year-old DeBose, who won an Oscar for her role in West Side Story, also appeared to be completely out of breathe at times only adding to the awkwardness of the situation.

Meme makers have since latched on the aforementioned Angela Bassett line, which was closely followed by "Viola Davis my Woman King" and created one of the best jokes of the year so far.

Despite deleting her Twitter account DeBose does appear to have found some of the memes funny. Responding to a collection of them on Instagram she wrote: "Honestly I love this."

