Bankers are asked how to deal with cost of living crisis and it's painful

As the cost of living crisis impacts households around the UK, bankers have been asked for their advice on how to navigate the situation.

JOE Politics headed to the streets of Canary Wharf to get some finance tips from some of the city's highest-paid workers - and some say you'd need £80,000-£100,000 to survive comfortably in London.

"Cancel Netflix, cancel your subscriptions," one person advised, adding that she'd cancelled her gin subscription box.

"It does make me laugh when people do feel the pinch but they've got Sky TV," another added.

