A couple of weeks ago, the world's richest person, Elon Musk, polled his followers about Twitter's free speech or lack thereof and hinted that one day he may own Twitter or start his own Twitter-like platform. Well, that day has come.

On Monday, Musk, 50, became Twitter's largest shareholder with a 9.2 percent stake in the social media platform. That's more than co-founder and former CEO Jack Dorsey, or mutual-fund company Vanguard which currently has 7.2 percent.

As the largest shareholder, Musk was officially invited to join Twitter's board of directors, a move announced by Twitter's CEO Parag Agrawal.

Now with a larger influence, people are speculating which new features Musk will attempt to integrate into the platform - especially given his recent tweets criticizing the platform and asking followers for input on their wants and needs.

What the Tesla CEO and SpaceX founder will decide to change is anybody's guess since the businessman is known for his large out-of-the-box ideas. But we have a few far-out theories.

1. Add a Dogecoin Tip Jar



Nothing says, 'thank you for this tweet' more than a tip jar where users can accept meme cryptocurrency, Dogecoin.

Earlier in March, Musk indicated to a Twitter user he would add a Dogecoin tip jar by replying to a Twitter user's inquiry.

"One of the best things about Elon Musk either buying Twitter or starting his own platform is you know there would be a Dogecoin tip jar!" Steven said. Musk replied with a "💯" emoji.

As a longtime fan of cryptocurrency and memes, Dogecoin, has been the subject of many of Musk's tweets. As a Doge-influencer, Musk has been able to manipulate the price of the meme coin by tweeting in support of it.

2. Invent a 'Tweet From Your Brain' Option



Musk has consistently reinvented the wheel for technology, including biotechnology.

As co-founder of Neuralink, a neuro-technology company, Musk is attempting to create a 'brain chip' that could reverse paralysis and potentially other neurological problems.

Merging the two ventures together, Musk could create a 'tweet from your brain' option where the brain chip could link to the social platform, making any thought into a tweet. Terrifying.

3. Reinstate Donald Trump

Hundreds of Twitter users have rushed to beg the new Twitter board member to reinstate former President Donald Trump, who was famously banned from Twitter in January.

Musk previously polled followers, asking how they felt about Twitter's upholding of the first amendment - freedom of speech.

70 percent of voters said the platform did not do a good job.

It seems Musk will be taking this feedback seriously as he noted to followers.

4. Add an 'I'd Like to S***post' Button



Just like Google has an 'I'm feeling lucky' button, it's entirely feasible the meme-loving Musk will implement an 'I'd like to s***post' button.

With a quick click of the button, users could send out the most out-of-pocket tweets to fuel a conversation.

Many of Musk's tweets exemplify the chaotic trolling behavior that a s***post embodies. So why not give everyone the option to tweet-out nonsense statements?

Given how the billionaire likes to communicate on the platform, it wouldn't be surprising to know a silly feature like this had been added.

Even when Musk's new Twitter stake became public, Musk responded to the news in the most Elon Musk way ever.

5. Host a UN Summit

Imagine if world leaders could tweet each other and then start a Twitter Space where everyday people could sit in on the public officials' conversations?

If there's somebody to host a summit of world leaders on a social platform, it would be Musk. Back in February, the Tesla CEO requested a Clubhouse conversation with the Kremlin via Twitter.

This has worked before. In 2019, Trump requested a meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un via Twitter, and it worked.

It's unclear if the Russian government got back to Musk on that offer.

6. Add a 'We're Enemies' Tag



As Musk knows, the best place to start beef with someone is Twitter. But keeping track of who hates who can be complicated.

With a simple 'we're enemies' tag, Musk could help people identify who dislikes who.





7. Add an Edit Button



Last but not least, the one feature Musk may actually change is the addition of an edit button.

If there's one thing we've gathered from Twitter, it's the ease at which people can get 'canceled' because of a tweet. Whether it's dramatically misspelling the word "coverage" or a racist 2012 tweet reemerging, everyone is extremely conscious of what they tweet because once you do, there's no going back.



The idea of an edit button has loomed around for years, even Twitter has joked about adding one on April Fool's Day.

But on Monday, Musk polled his followers, asking if this is something they'd actually want. With 73 percent of people voting 'yse' (yes), it's a possibility.

Officials from Twitter have not clarified how much control Musk will have in the company or features on the platform. But given his polls, it seems he will be bringing up issues with developers.



Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.