An innocent man has been blamed for a distressed passenger's demands to get off a flight after accusing someone of not being real.

The incident took place on an American Airlines flight when a woman was recorded pacing up the plane aisle, saying she needed to get off the flight.

"I’m telling you, I’m getting the f*** off, and there’s a reason why I’m getting the f*** off," she yelled as confused onlookers watched on. "And everyone can either believe it, or they can not believe it. I don’t give two f***s."

"But I am telling you right now, that motherf***er back there is not real."

The passenger continued: "And you can sit on this plane, and you can f***ing die with them or not. I’m not going to."

The footage soon spiralled on social media, with many users speculating what actually happened. Some accused the woman of alcohol consumption, while others used the clip as fuel for shapeshifting conspiracy theories.

But now, in a bizarre turn of events, a random man is getting the blame for the passenger's meltdown – and he wasn't even on the flight.

In yet another example for don't believe everything you see on the internet, one innocent man's face has been shared online with accusations that he was the person she was alluding to.

"This is a still taken from a video in 2022," one TikToker highlighted. "This picture's going around and everybody's like 'his eyes aren't right' and 'he looks shady'".

She continued: "Poor dude, he's probably like 'what did I do?'"

Indy100 reached out to American Airlines for comment.

