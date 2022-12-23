Halo Infinite's shocking fall shown in two brutal stats

Halo Infinite game developer 343 Industries has revealed its year-in-review stats.

The developers experienced a hugely successful 12 months through partnerships, merchandise and awards. This includes a Clio award in the "Partnerships & Collaborations Campaign" category and their Swarovski x Halo partnership winning a Gold Reggie for the beautiful 20th Anniversary collectables they created.

Halo Infinite was said to garner over 170 million multiplayer matches, 50 million campaign missions played, 16 billion Spartans slayed and more than 130,000 maps made.

But despite these notable success, two stats drew attention online.

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

The game, included with Game Pass and whose multiplayer is free to download, is nowhere to be seen in Steam's top 100 games played. According to their website, Halo Infinite comes in at 170 out of the 250 most-played games – at the time of writing.

Eurogamer also reported that it currently marks the "30th most popular Xbox game, behind the likes of Farming Simulator 22 and Ark: Survival Evolved."

Halo Infinite's live service head Sean Baron said: "We're so grateful for the time you've spent with us and the passion you have for this franchise. The year has been full of challenges and opportunities,"

"Yet, your energy and engagement has driven us. We've changed the way that we develop and even the way we're organised. Needless to say, we're committed to making Halo Infinite better with every single update!"

One of the final updates for Halo Infinite launched on Tuesday (20 December), which introduced winter-themed cosmetics such as a Santa hat and reindeer antlers for characters. The Winter Contingency II will run until 3 January.





Winter Contingency II | Free 10-tier Event Pass | Halo Infinite www.youtube.com

Halo Infinite's next notable update will be Season 3: Echoes Within in March 2023.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.