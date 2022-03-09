Henry Cavill has debuted his new look in a first look at his upcoming film, Argylle, which features a major hair makeover that fans can't stop talking about.

Argylle is the upcoming spy-thriller from Matthew Vaughn that will stream on AppleTV+. Alongside Cavill, the film will also mark pop-star Dua Lipa's acting debut.

In the first look image from the film, shared by Cavill on social media, we got a glimpse of the hairstyle he'll be sporting for the movie; which looks like a puffed-out version of a crew-cut.

Cavill's fans have a history of being particular about the way the actors hair has been styled in the past, so the reaction to the change is only somewhat surprising.

See Cavill's new look below:

"Argylle and Lagrange. Seems perfectly peaceful doesn't it....." he captioned the photo.

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

As expected, fans lost their minds on social media and so made the image go viral as they passionately reacted to Cavill's haircut.

"HIS HAIR HIS F*CKING HAIR I CANT I JUST CANT *HELP* #HenryCavill #Argylle," read one comment.

"I need the hair stylist in jail why does dua’s hair look fried and why did they give Henry Cavill the Frankenstein haircut," said another person.

"Yes? But what is wrong with my boring man’s HAIR ???? 911 HENRY CAVILL’S HAIR TEAM," read another tweet.

One person wrote, "Why does Henry Cavill’s hair look like it’s just signed a multi-year deal with GWS."

"Don’t talk to me about Henry Cavill’s hair ever again 😭😭" wrote one distressed fan, sharing images side by side of both his hair as Superman and in Argylle.

While not much about the film is known yet, we do know that Henry Cavill stars as one of the leads, alongside Dua Lipa, John Cena, Bryce Dallas Howard, and Samuel L. Jackson, according to Deadline.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.