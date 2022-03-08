It's International Women's Day and with it comes celebration for the remarkable things women have done throughout history.

Many people have taken to social media to share their tributes of the special day. The London Dungeon, however, is now facing backlash for the way they chose to commemorate the holiday.

For some reason, which many are struggling to understand, London Dungeon thought the best way to honor the day was by renaming the murderous Jack the Ripper to Jackie the Ripper.

No, we're not joking.

"Today is the day murderous females get the recognition they so rightfully deserve, @LondonDungeon for one day only Jack the Ripper has been dubbed Jackie the Ripper," read a tweet from iVisit London announcing the news.



"The London Dungeon has told the mysterious story of Jack the Ripper to its curious guests for more than 30 years. But, for one day only, to remind us all that men don’t have a monopoly on the murder game, the London Dungeon is changing Jack the Ripper to Jackie and replacing the usual male actor for a female one," reads the advertisement on their site.

For those who are unfamiliar with The London Dungeon, it is a tourist attraction in London's South Bank, England.

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

The attraction recreates various gory and macabre historical events in a "gallows humour style." It also uses a mixture of live actors, special effects, and rides

Many have taken to Twitter to express their outrage with the attraction's decision to rename Jack the Ripper and pointed out his history of brutally killing many women.

"Seen a LOT of hot tales on todays IWD22 but this…? Truly the hottest of all takes. No take can get any more hotter. Celebrate women today by getting a woman to play a famed murder of *checks notes* vulnerable women," wrote one person.

"Can't believe they decided the problem with their "horrific misogynist serial killer" funtime experience was that the serial killer wasn't girlboss enough," wrote one.

Another tweet read, "Think in your head that probably sounded like a good idea..."

Another social media user slammed the decision by writing, "I think this is a stupid, offensive idea even if there was a female suspect at one point. To suggest that it is a ‘myth that females are the fairer sex’ is just wrong. No murderers 'deserve’ recognition anyway."

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.