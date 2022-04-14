A man who spent $2.9 million on an NFT has been offered just $10,000 after putting it up for auction.

A crypto investor, Sina Estavi, was made the large purchase back in September of last year. Estavi made the decision to buy the NFT of Twitter creator Jack Dorsey's first ever tweet, which reads "just setting up my ttwtr."

Flash forward to earlier this month when Estavi announced that he would be auctioning off the NFT he bought, seemingly believing he would get a good return on investment. He even offered to donate half of the proceeds that he thought would reach $25 million.

"I decided to sell this NFT ( the world's first ever tweet ) and donate 50% of the proceeds ( $25 million or more ) to the charity @GiveDirectly," he tweeted.

So you can imagine his surprise when the bids started rolling in and he received significantly lower bids than he believed. As of now, the top bid is 3.3 ETH which turns out to be worth about $10,161.59.

"No one really wants this NFT. Seller blames the people for not understanding what he has," read a tweet in response.

Someone else said, "How is this possible? Doesn’t @jack own the tweet (i.e. he owns the account that made the tweet)?"

"This really did not age well!!!!😂🤣😂 The thing about the NFTs are the most basic question about captalism. With no liquidity at all, they only worth what someone else is willing to pay!From 3mil almost to few hundreds and few thousands!😂🤣," someone else wrote.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.