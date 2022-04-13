In a now-viral video on TikTok, a user can be seen issuing a hand-written “parking ticket” to a police officer who is parked on the sidewalk.

TikTok user Devon (@devonwilldoit), posted a video that reads: “Ticketed a cop for his janky parking.”

The ticket that he showed was not actually a ticket and was in fact a handwritten note on a sheet of paper. The video has a $69.69 fine that he wrote up as an “illegal parking violation.” On the date line it reads “Today.”

The TikToker then approaches the police car and can be seen knocking on the driver’s side window. After, he can be heard asking the police officer, “Do you know why I stopped you today?”

He then hands the ticket to the police officer saying, “illegal parking, citizen’s arrest.” “Oh, how the turn tables have turned,” the TikToker adds.

How did the police officer respond you might ask? The authority hilariously actually points out the spelling errors on the fake ticket. “I got dyslexia,” Devon responds.

“Definitely a school resource officer and they’re cool with him,” one person commented.

“Love how the cop played along,” another said.

Someone else wrote, “I like how he wasn’t an asshole about it."

However, some others users shared that the situation could have gone wrong very quickly.

“It’s funny until he pulls the Uno reverse card and tickets you for impersonating a cop,” one person said of the situation.

