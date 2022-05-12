A person was caught on film taking a dump - in the middle of a furniture showroom.

In a truly awful video, the man can be seen doing the deed. The man can be seen in the clip with his pants down on a sofa as he squats over. The video was uploaded by TikTok user @sofaclubuk.

"Lucky the sofa is easy clean … 🥲" read the caption.

"He better come and clean this mess," reads the text overlay in the video. "Wtf did I just witness."

@sofaclubuk Lucky the sofa is easy clean … 🥲 #omg #sofalounge #sofaclubuk #sofacleaner #w0rtsbehavi0r

In the comments, people took to show their outrage and disgust over the situation. Some people were expressed doubt that it was real.

"Is this for real" one person said, to which the poster responded: "Unfortunately this is real."

"Was he drunk?? was he confronted? xx"

"the lil nugget that came out at the end that fell off and landed on the actual sofa 😳😭" read one comment.

Another person said, "My face the whole time watching this video : 😦"

"....is this him saying he doesn't like the sofa...or the price of the sofa?" another person added.

"He could have literally asked staff for the toilet!?"

"I can’t believe he was this desperate but didn’t ask to go toilet. Or maybe he did and was refused and took it out on the sofa 🤮"

