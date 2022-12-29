Royals in peril and major Mars disaster among 2023 Nostradamus predictions

The French prophet Nostradamus made a series of predictions in the 16th century that many believe to have been true.

The famous philosopher has previously predicted that in 2022, honey would become more expensive than candles and there would be a robot uprising.

While some of those things happened to some degree (think AI), some believe that those which didn't happen will occur next year. Here’s what Nostradamus predicts is on the cards for 2023.

Antichrist

Some reports suggest that Nostradamus predicted the rise of the anti-Christ, who will wage war against the unbelievers.

The New York Post wrote: “The antichrist very soon annihilates the three. Twenty-seven years his war will last. The unbelievers are dead, captive, exiled. With blood, human bodies, water and red hail covering the earth.”

It has been suggested that this could refer to Russian leader Vladimir Putin who continues to bombard Ukraine.

Disaster on Mars

It has also been claimed that Nostradamus’ prediction that the “light of Mars will go out” means that there will be a disaster that occurs in relation to man’s effort to explore the planet Mars.

Buckingham Palace in peril

On passage of Nostradamus’ prediction suggests, “celestial fire on the Royal edifice”, which some believe points to a prediction that there is going to be major destruction at a royal site.

Although the passage was written long before Buckingham Palace was built, it has been suggested that the London palace may be in the firing line of an asteroid.

Famine

This year we’ve seen food prices go up, but according to some, Nostradamus has predicted that the exponential rise is going to lead to cannibalism.

He wrote: “No abbots, monks, no novices to learn; Honey shall cost far more than candle-wax. So high the price of wheat, That man is stirred. His fellow man to eat in his despair.”

Many predicted this for 2022, but it’s also been linked with 2023.

How did Nostradamus know?

If you’re left wondering how on Earth Nostradamus knew what to predict, it can be pretty well explained by what's known as “postdiction”.

By coming up with a series of vague, loose predictions, they can often be fitted to various events that have occurred in the future thanks to the lack of concrete details.

