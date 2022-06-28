Optical illusions are all in the name of fun – and at times, incredibly frustrating.

A painting by Ukrainian artist Oleg Shupliak shows a woman. Still, if you take a closer look, there are four in total – and apparently, only two per cent of the population can successfully spot them all.

According to his website, Oleg's picture is of "symbolic composition" to "improve the popular topic" of optical illusions. While the first woman is a given, the other three are difficult to place.

Take a look for yourself:

Spoilers ahead.



If you spotted all four, congratulations – you are in the top two per cent.

Besides the leading woman with long hair who is on the phone, there's a second face on the hand she's holding the phone in.

Lower your eyes slightly to the woman's arm. Here you will see the facial features of a third person sketched as a side profile.

The fourth and final woman is easiest to locate from the lips on the stomach. The entire image is a female itself.

Social media is inundated with the baffling brainteasers at the minute. And while they certainly pass the time, some hold real value to scientists.



Discussing the importance of optical illusions to understand our brains better, scientists Kim Ransley and Alex O. Holcombe of the University of Sydney told The Conversation: “Visual illusions show us that we do not have direct access to reality,”

“They can also provide an inkling of the mental processing that delivers our experience of the viewable world.

“Indeed, it is the processing happening inside our brains that is the basis for many illusions.

“Rather than delivering information from our eyes in nearly raw form as a camera would, the brain tries to determine what is actually out there.

“When the information entering the eye is ambiguous, the brain must make educated guesses.”

