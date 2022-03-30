Shane Dawson and Ryland Adams have announced that they've officially started the process of having a baby together.

The YouTubers even shared that they've selected an egg donor with this being the first step to them both becoming parents.

In their YouTube video titled 'Having a Baby *The First Step*' Dawson said: "We chose an egg donor. It was very strange to click on our child's mother. We filmed the process, not for YouTube, but just for our kid when they're 18 if they have a sense of humour they can laugh at it. Just us pressing purchase, 'We bought your mummy!'"

The two also discussed having their child be part of their future videos, to which Dawson said simply: "I don't want my baby on the internet."

He added, "The thought of us having a baby and then posting a picture with the baby in it and comments being mean, I don't want my baby to grow up and see that. So are we going to put emojis over the baby's face, or are we going to pretend the baby doesn't exist? Are you going to blur the baby out?"

Dawson has come into controversy over the last few years due to previous problematic comments that they have made. Dawson particularly came into fire due to his racist jokes and previous frequent use of blackface. He also uploaded many videos of himself saying the n-word. Additionally, Dawson has made many videos and jokes about pedophilia.

"Me, as a white person, wearing a wig, playing a character, doing stereotypes and then saying the N-word is something I probably should have lost my career for, at the time," he said in an old YouTube video where he addressed the online backlash.



"There's no amount of apologizing that can take it away and take away the impact it had and take away the amount of people that have been hurt by that—or have felt like that I was just another white guy that can get away with anything," he added.

After the news of Dawson taking the momentous step to have a child with Adams, many trolls proceeded to share many mean tweets in response to the two having a child.



"Now who allowed shane dawson to have a kid," wrote one person.

"shane dawson becoming a father… an unspeakable evil is about to be unleashed into the atmosphere," said another person.

"SHANE DAWSON IS BECOMING A FATHER????? THIS DAY KEEPS GETTING WORSE ISTG," said another.

Another tweeted, "shane dawson is going to be a father?? that feels illegal?? wrong on so many levels."

