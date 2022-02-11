In a series of resurfaced tweets, Republican senator Ted Cruz admitted he missed a detail in Austin Powers that most people figured out immediately - despite watching it NINE times.

Twitter user @KeatonPattishared a montage of old tweets from Cruz where the politician obsessively compares presidents to Dr. Evil or Austin Powers, after admitting he did not realize the characters were played by the same actor.

Cruz initially admitted he didn't notice Mike Meyers played both Austin Powers and Dr. Evil in 2015. In a now-deleted tweet, Cruz said, "I've seen the movie like 10 times but I just now learned Austin Powers and Dr. Evil are played by the same guy. Great work @mikemeyers".

People noticed Cruz's strange mistake because Austin Powers is notorious for Mike Meyers playing both characters.

But it gets stranger.

Later on in 2016, in a now-deleted tweet, Cruz said, "Barack Obama thinks he's Austin Powers, but he's actually Dr. Evil."

Then in 2018, in a now-deleted tweet, Cruz said, "People think Trump is Dr. Evil but he's actually Austin Powers."

Then on Thursday, in a now-deleted tweet, Cruz said, "Joe Biden thinks he's Austin Powers, but he's actually Dr. Evil."

For such an Austin Powers fan, Cruz seems to not understand much about the movie.

