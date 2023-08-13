Tiffany Gomas has spoken on camera for the first time since her 'not real' plane rant went viral earlier this year turning her into an unlikely online sensation.

Speaking to TMZ, Gomas has appeared on camera for the first time since she was filmed ranting on an American Airlines flight earlier this year.

Last week Gomas, a marketing executive from Texas was identified as the woman from the now infamous video where she demanded to be let off of the plane claiming "that motherf**ker back there is not real."

Footage has since emerged of what supposedly caused the incident while Gomas also broke her silence teling the Daily Mail "so much of what's out there is inaccurate."

Now in a video for TMZ Gomas has given a more thorough apology to everyone that was onboard the flight that day and also declared that she has enjoyed a lot of the memes about her.

In the 2-minute video she says that it is completely warranted that she is being called the "crazy plane lady." She adds: "As you know I have been unwilling to speak on the viral video but I do now feel that it is time. First and foremost I want to take full accountability for my actions. They were completely unacceptable.

"Stressed or not, I should have been in control of my emotions and that was not the case. My use of profanity was completely unnecessary and I want to apologise to everyone on that plane especially those that had children onboard. Can't imagine going through that and trying to explain to your kid what in the world just happened.

"We all have our bad moments, some far worst than others and mine happened to be caught on camera for the whole world to see multiple times."

The video takes a lighter tone as she apologises for trying not to sound like Minnie Mouse adding that it has "been comical for everyone and I have enjoyed so many of the memes." She also calls the interest in her life "invasive and unkind."

Gomas continues by saying that she hopes to use this experience to "do a little good in the world" and that her apology is accepted. The video ends on a message inviting people to join Gomas on her 'journey of promoting mental health and standing up against cyberbullying.'

She has also launched her own website which still appears to be under construction.

