Warning: Spoiler ahead.

It's hard to fathom what we did with our mornings before Wordle took over the internet. Today's answer is a tricky one, so we're here to help you keep your beloved streak.

If you're new to the game, the rules are simple. You have six chances at guessing a randomly generated five letter word.

If the square turns green, you have placed the correct letter in the right location.

A yellow square means you have guessed a correct letter, but it's not in the right location

A grey square means that it's incorrect.

To ensure you don't lose your streak and before we reveal all, we’ll give you a hint: Humble.

The answer for today is "LOWLY", as defined by Google as low in status or importance.

Didn't guess today's word? Then don't worry. There is always tomorrow!









