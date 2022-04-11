Warning: Spoilers ahead.

No one would have predicted the viral phenomenon Wordle would go on to become since its launch late last year.

If you're new to the game, the rules are simple. You have six chances at guessing a randomly generated five letter word.



If the square turns green, you have placed the correct letter in the right location.

A yellow square means you have guessed a correct letter, but it's not in the right location.

A grey square means that it's incorrect.

To make sure you don't lose your streak and before we reveal all, we’ll give you a hint: To describe a gang of people.

The answer for today is "SQUAD", defined as a small group of people trained to work together as a unit or a team in sports.









Didn't guess today's word? Then don't worry. There is always tomorrow!



