Warning: Spoilers ahead.

Wordle has become a part of most people's morning rituals – and some eager players' midnight fix.

The viral game remains to be as popular as when it first hit screens back in October. Not even creator Josh Wardle expected what was to come off the back off his creation, intended to be a gift for his wife.

If you're new to the game, the rules are simple. You have six chances at guessing a randomly generated five letter word.

If the square turns green, you have placed the correct letter in the right location.

A yellow square means you have guessed a correct letter, but it's not in the right location.

A grey square means that it's incorrect.

To ensure you don't lose your streak and before we reveal all, we’ll give you a hint: plentiful.

The answer for today is "AMPLE", defined as enough or more than enough.

Didn't guess today's word? Then don't worry. There is always tomorrow!

And if you are getting bored of Wordle - how about you try some of the alternative games knocking about the internet at the moment? There are some goodies...

