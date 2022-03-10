Hangovers are the worst, no doubt about it.

For some, the excruciating pain endured the morning after a night out with friends or hitting their local bar is enough to sway them from ordering a drink.

If you've experienced a hangover, you've surely at one point googled "hangover remedies" or attempted to create your own elixir that will banish your headache forever.

One TikTok user took to the social media app to share her own concoction she uses after drinking too much the night before, and she swears it works.

"Forever ditching sulfites & wine headaches #wine #malbec #hangovercure #adayinmylife," she captioned her video.

@chiaseed_o Forever ditching sulfites & wine headaches #wine #malbec #hangovercure #adayinmylife

In her video, she showed herself stirring a glass of 2019 Catena Malbec red wine with a wand.

When asked in the comments what exactly the wand was, she clarified, "It’s a sulfite & histamine remover which helps minimize the wine headache the next day!!!"

Naturally, many people got excited about the potential for a hangover-proof night while drinking wine.

The TikToker shared that she bought her wands at Amazon & Total Wine.

On the Total Wine website, the wine wands available for purchase are described as removing, "histamines & sulfites from all red & white wines." Additionally, it notes that it "alleviates the symptoms of wine allergies, including headaches, congestion, skin flush and hangovers. Purifies and aerates one glass of wine."

Although we can't blame sulfites completely for hangovers, they do trigger allergies in people that can give them hangover-like symptoms.

To use the disposable wands, shoppers are to let the wand sit in their filled wine glass for three minutes before swirling around and then removing it altogether.

"Those are made from heaven. I love wine but get blazing migraines from it. These actually work!!" one person commented on the TikTok.

"You’re just out here doing the lords work 👏🏼 😳🤯" another person said.

