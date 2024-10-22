A woman has turned to TikTok with claims her work dress landed her with complaints and a chat with HR for being "inappropriate".

The clip shared by @ultimatebykomi has racked up millions of views as fellow TikTokers watched the events unfold.

She explained how she had received an email from HR about her black dress. "I don't think it's that bad," she said, showing viewers the outfit in question.

The woman, who is unnamed but seemingly UK-based, then approached a male co-worker asking about the ordeal. He assured her it was suitable for work.

She then headed into the HR meeting while discreetly recording, with the HR worker saying she was "slightly disappointed" by the outfit choice.

The HR woman said her co-worker wasn't "in a position to say what he did" when he reassured her.

"We do need to address this issue because we are having comments from other members of the staff," she continued, adding that some had said the young worker was "begging for attention".









@ultimatebykomi "You're begging for attention" 🫣 #office #officelife #hr #dresscode #outfit







The comments soon erupted into a heated debate with some taking the side of the HR woman, with one writing: "As an HR professional, I agree. It is not office attire. Super cute but not for work."

"I wanna be a girls girl but babe I have that exact dress and I wear it to the bars," one wrote, while another added: "Honey, imma hold your hand when I say this. That is a clubbing dress."



Meanwhile, others jumped to the young worker's defence, with many feeling "disappointed by the comments".

"Wow! These comments. It is not her fault of people are distracted," one quipped.

