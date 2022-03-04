Warning: Spoiler ahead.

It's hard to fathom what mornings were like before Wordle took over the world.

Despite the rollercoaster of criticism that the game's too American, too British, too difficult, too easy, it still remains a great five minutes of joy each day.

If you happen to be new to the game, the rules are simple. You have five chances to guess a six-letter word that changes daily.

A green square indicates that you have discovered a correct letter in the right location. Well done!

A yellow square means you have guessed a correct letter, but it's not in the right location. Almost there...

A grey square means you have guessed the letter incorrectly. Bad news.

Need a hint for today's anwer? Looking forward.

That's right, the answer for Wordle #256 is "AHEAD", defined by Google as "further forward in space; in the line of one's forward motion."

Didn't guess today's word? If you didn't then don't worry at all. There is always tomorrow!

