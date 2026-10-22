Poppy Appeal launched by six-year-old fundraiser

The annual Poppy Appeal has been launched by one of the Royal British Legion’s youngest fundraisers.

Six-year-old Ivy Knighton-Leake, from Bradford, kicked off the 2026 launch in Manchester on Thursday morning, where she received a special poppy made from the metal of Second World War Spitfires, from Private Katie Brazier, 22, from the Royal Anglian Regiment.

Ivy is one of the country’s youngest Poppy Appeal collectors and takes part in the annual fundraiser alongside her father Steve Knighton, 41, who was supported by the Royal British Legion (RBL) in adjusting to life outside the military when he left the Royal Signals after six years.

Private Katie Brazier presents one of four special poppies to Ivy Knighton-Leake (Peter Byrne/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Peter Byrne

Mr Knighton said: “Ivy got herself involved. I showed her that I was going to be going and collecting and she saw the stalls a couple of years ago and she said ‘can I join you, can I have a poppy shop?’

“As an ex-serviceperson it’s really important to me and I also benefitted from the services of the British Legion when I first left the military, so I feel like I owe a debt to them and I’m paying it back.”

Ivy’s mother Kimberley Leake said: “It’s so important to me: I had a father and grandfathers who served in the military and (it is) keeping that connection alive for the younger generation to know important the appeal is.”

Private Brazier it was “incredible” to meet Ivy and present her with the poppy, adding: “It’s an absolute privilege.”

This year’s appeal launch focuses on armed forces families and recognising the challenges they face to support loved ones who serve.

The special poppy has been made from the metal from Spitfires (Peter Byrne/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Peter Byrne

Representatives from the Royal Navy, Army and RAF will deliver three more specially created poppies to forces families across the country on Thursday, with launch events in North Wales, Shropshire and London.

First launched in 1921, this year’s appeal aims to raise more than £50 million to support serving personnel, veterans and their families.

Among the supporters is actress Dame Joanna Lumley, whose father served as a major in the 6th Gurkha Rifles.

She said: “Having grown up in an Army family, travelling with my father’s postings, I’ve seen firsthand how much military service shapes family life.

“When someone serves, their loved ones share in the uncertainty, the time apart and the sacrifices that come with it.

“I’d encourage everyone to get behind the Royal British Legion this year and show their support.

“Wearing a poppy is such a simple thing to do, but it means an enormous amount to those who serve, to veterans and, of course, to their families.”

Poppy Appeal director Lucy Inskip said: “This year, we’re proud to be highlighting that when someone serves, their family serves too, recognising the families behind those who serve and the unique sacrifices they make.

“We want to encourage the public to go out and show their support for the appeal this year.

“From short-term relief to lifelong support, your donation enables the RBL to help the armed forces and their families, whatever the need, whenever it’s needed.”