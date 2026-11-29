It’s a project which is now reported to cost as much as $600 billion, and will apparently house turkeys awaiting executive clemency at Thanksgiving, but US president Donald Trump’s controversial White House ballroom has been slammed once again, thanks to a new aerial photograph of the construction work shared to X/Twitter on Friday.

Earlier this week, Trump claimed that the ballroom – which saw the East Wing of the iconic government building knocked down for the new institution - was “going up rapidly” and is “ahead of schedule”.

The ballroom was also the subject of the 80-year-old’s first public appearance since the Republican Party suffered a humiliating defeat to the so-called ‘blue tsunami’ of Democrat victories in the midterm elections.

Now, an image from MS NOW host Jonathan Capehart as he took off from Washington, D.C. airport on Wednesday, has been shared by another individual to X/Twitter, and people aren’t happy.

The scenes have since been heavily criticised by other users, with political commentator Jo Carducci calling it “f***ing obscene”:

Anti-Trump Canada branded it a “f***ing abomination”:

Sci-fi author Patrick S. Tomlinson wrote: “I will support any dem candidate in 2028 who promises to tear this abomination down on Day 1 and dump the debris on the Mar a Lago lawn”:

And activist Amy Siskind said: “Good heavens! When we take back the White House in 2028, tear this crap down and bring it back to its historic beauty!”:

Yikes.

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