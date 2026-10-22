Selfridges unveils Christmas windows with festive scenes from around the world

Selfridges has unveiled its Christmas windows featuring scenes of festive traditions from cities around the world.

Titled Christmas And The City, the windows – across all of the department store’s UK outlets – “celebrate the rush, magic and emotion of the world’s most festive cities”.

The Oxford Street windows feature scenes from Mexico City, Rio de Janeiro, Lagos, New York City, Bangkok, Hong Kong, Tokyo, Copenhagen, Milan, Paris and London.

Selfridges said cities including New York and Tokyo inspired its Christmas display (Yui Mok/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Yui Mok

As they view the windows along Oxford Street, shoppers follow Santa’s pit stops at a Milanese aperitivo spot, the rooftops of Paris, and on the road in one of Bangkok’s tuk-tuks.

The retailer said the pedestrianisation of Oxford Street from October 26 will give consumers “even more reasons to visit and spend time enjoying the scenes and atmosphere”.

Selfridges chief executive André Maeder said: “Christmas And The City has been imagined by our teams to create special memories to share and to make everyone feel welcome.

“Selfridges has always moved with the energy of our cities, and this Christmas, at the heart of London, Manchester and Birmingham, we’re celebrating cities real and imagined from around the world.”

The festive launch comes days before the pedestrianisation of Oxford Street (Yui Mok/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Yui Mok

The London store has also opened a New York-inspired Downtown Café with a backdrop of illuminated skyscrapers, festive scenes in every window and a subway carriage to dine in.

Guests can enjoy afternoon tea, New York diner classics and signature cocktails, with highlights including the lox bagel, classic hot dog, pastrami club sandwich, warm cookies and ice cream, NYC cheesecake and Coke float.

In the evenings, the Paris-themed Cloakroom Bar hosts a festive cabaret.