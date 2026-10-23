Elon Musk has donated a staggering sum to support Republicans in midterms

After attracting controversy in the run-up to the 2024 presidential election by offering $1 million a day to someone in a swing state who signs an online petition via his America super political action committee (PAC), tech billionaire Elon Musk has sparked fresh criticism by reportedly splashing $76 million to support Republicans in next month’s elections – according to Politico.

Further statistics shared by Reuters, and confirmed by a spokesman for Musk’s America PAC, state that the world’s richest man has now spent $366 million so far since this election cycle began in January last year, with at least $276 million going towards Republican groups and his super PAC.

Politico’s reporting comes just days after another article from the outlet, titled “Capitol agenda: Dem gavels are coming for Elon Musk”, prompted the entrepreneur to tweet: “Live by the sword, die by the sword.

“Those who pick fights with me should understand that I will find out who is really pulling the strings and come for them, not just their puppets …”

And after news of Musk’s eye-watering sums being used to help Republicans win next month was shared online, critics of the former head of the Department of Government Efficiency (Doge) have accused him of being “terrified” and “desperate”:

Policy advocate Dennis Porter wrote: “Elon is absolutely terrified”:

Activist and author Amy Siskind wrote: "Elon Musk donated another $76 million to boost Republicans, bringing his total giving this cycle to more than $442 million. Disgusting!!!!"

Melanie D’Arrigo of the Campaign for New York Health said: “Billionaires buying elections will always be a greater threat to democracy than the 0.0001% of votes that are cast by undocumented immigrants”:

And another account said: “Abolish all billionaires from interfering in elections”:

America PAC has been approached by indy100 for comment.

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