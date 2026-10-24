‘Trump is not well’: President snaps at female reporter amid Vivek Ramaswamy backlash

US president Donald Trump defended an attack ad put out by Ohio gubernatorial candidate Vivek Ramaswamy outside the White House on Friday, lashing out at a female reporter from NBC News in the process.

Ramaswamy, who previously – and briefly – headed up the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) alongside Elon Musk, has come under fire for an ad which featured the mother of Democratic rival Amy Acton branding her a “liar” and urging Ohio residents not to vote for her.

Acton is estranged from her mother, Donna Arthur, after the latter refused to believe the former’s claim that she was raped by her stepfather, Cledith Arthur, when she was 12.

Ms Arthur stayed with her husband even after he was indicted – but never prosecuted – for raping Acton, until his death in 2004. Arthur pleaded not guilty, while his wife has denied that he sexually abused Acton and supported him during proceedings.

Acton’s campaign went on to slam Ramaswamy’s attack ad as “a despicable low”.

And on Friday, Trump told reporters: “A mother is saying, ‘Don’t put my daughter there, because she’s a terrible person and she’s a liar’ - why shouldn’t somebody use that?”

Monica Alba, NBC News’ White House correspondent, then asked: “Do the sexual abuse allegations mean nothing to you, sir?”

“Wait. Wait! Wait, wait, wait. Slow down, who are you with,” Trump replied, before describing NBC as “one of the worst networks we have” when Alba identified herself.

He continued: “Isn’t she a fresh person? You’re a horrible little reporter, aren’t you?

“Why wouldn’t you listen to a mother that says that. Why?

“Why wouldn’t you- Miss NBC, why wouldn’t you listen? … You just keep talking. I don’t know anything about stepfathers.”

Trump’s remarks towards Alba have since been criticised on X/Twitter, with journalist Mehdi Hasan writing: “If any previous president had said that to a reporter at the White House, a female reporter in particular, it would have been a multi-day scandal”:

One account wrote: “Begging literally anyone there to tell him to go f*** himself”:

Comedian and podcaster Akilah Hughes said: “Getting tired of grandpa screaming at women to be honest”:

“Trump is not well,” commented The Lincoln Project’s Rick Wilson:

Ron Filipkowski of MeidasTouch wrote: “This is the man Republicans who are on the ballot worship, praise and revere. Vote them out”:

And commentator Mukhtar said: “He’s actually a horrible person”:

Trump’s latest heated interaction with a reporter comes just days after he growled at The Independent’s Washington correspondent Andrew Feinberg, telling the journalist to be quiet and asking if he was a “sick person”.

“I actually think there’s something wrong with you,” Trump said.

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