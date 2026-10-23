Donald Trump is once again talking about how hard lawnmowers are to start – and the rally crowd cheered at his claim to have fixed it.

Just weeks out from the November midterm elections which appear crucial for the Republicans, US president Trump is on the campaign trail supporting GOP candidates and giving some frankly bizarre speeches as he goes.

At an Iowa rally where he was presented with a “Man of the Century” award from the gushing GOP candidate, Trump ranted about lawnmowers , repeating almost word-for-word exactly what he said two weeks ago.

“You have to go to MIT (Massachusetts Institute of Technology) to turn on a lawnmower now. Now, by the way don’t worry, it’s all ended. I’ve got rid of all that crap so now you can actually…” Trump trailed off, appearing to suggest he has made changes to their operation to make it easier.

Remarkably, the crowd applauded it.

One mocked: “I believe the scientific term for this is dumba**.”

One person pointed out: “At some point, someone in that crowd has to think, ‘Wait a minute, I started my lawnmower this morning, and I didn't go to MIT.’”

Someone else said: “I am dumber for seeing this.”

Another commented: “I feel like I’m in a scene from Groundhog Day and the busted up washed up old comedian at the bankrupt Catskills hotel is doing the same routine night after night.”

Another person posted the famous image of Trump shouting at a boy mowing the lawn at the White House and wrote, “DID YOU GO TO MIT?”

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