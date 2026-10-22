Not only is Donald Trump bringing up the Nobel Peace Prize again, but he’s now claiming he deserves the Pulitzer Prize too.

It was October of last year when Trump learned he had lost out on the Nobel Peace Prize despite months of claiming he deserved it for having “ended seven wars” in his second term.

Speaking at a rally on Wednesday (October 21), the president returned once again to the same topic, also saying he should have been awarded the Pulitzer.

The Pulitzer prize is a collection of 23 awards handed out annually by Columbia University for "journalism, arts and letters”.

It’s not clear what writing Trump thinks he should be recognised for.

Speaking in front of crowds in South Carolina, Trump said: “I didn't get the Nobel Prize. I didn't get the Pulitzer. I should have gotten a Pulitzer for writing, too.

“The people that got it shouldn't have gotten it… They got a Pulitzer Prize for their accurate and wonderful writing on the subject of Russia, Russia, Russia."

This, seemingly, is a reference to his ongoing lawsuit against the Pulitzer Prize Board. In 2018 the Pulitzer was awarded to reporters at the Washington Post and New York Times involved in the effort to report out the investigation launched by the Justice Department into Russian interference in the 2016 election and whether Donald Trump or his campaign had anything to do with it.

Trump continued to speak on Wednesday, at one point appearing to mistakenly call the Nobel Peace Prize the Pulitzer.

He said: "I settled all these wars, and they gave the wonderful peace prize, right? Does anybody know the name of that peace prize? The peace prize. They gave the Pulitzer Prize to a young lady.”

Commentators were quick to criticise the comments on social media, with some questioning what Trump has written in the past year which he believes should be recognised.

“Writing what???” one user wrote.

Another added: “Man who barely reads thinks he deserves the PULITZER PRIZE lol.”

“The Pulitzer for writing juvenile tweets?” one questioned.

Others focused on Trump mixing up the two prizes, with Ron Filipkowski writing: “The Pulitzer Peace Prize everyone.”

Why not read…?

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.