In what is fast becoming the “person, woman, man, camera, TV” of his second term, US president Donald Trump has once again bragged about getting a “perfect score” and being able to identify a giraffe in a cognitive examination.

The 80-year-old has boasted about his performance in cognitive tests and his intellect so many times that we’ve lost count.

Trump previously mentioned a test about identifying a giraffe back in December; he called for anyone running for president or vice president to undergo a cognitive examination in January, after he “aced” a test; he switched it up in May when he said he was asked to identify the squirrel from a list of animals; and earlier this month claimed he knows “more about everything than … anybody anywhere in the world”.

Now, during a speech at a rally in Kansas on Monday, Trump returned to the topic of giraffes and cognitive tests when he said: “The first one is they show you a lion, a bear, a snake and a giraffe, and they say, ‘Which one’s the giraffe?’”

Pointing to the media at the back of the room, he continued: “So what the fakers back there do … none of those people could come close to getting a perfect score, but I got it three times, I got a perfect score.

“I got it three times. But they are genius, the fake news, they are genius. So I took it once, I got a perfect score - very small story, barely perceptible, right?

“Then I took it again and I’m putting myself at risk, because, if I did poorly - that’s possible – but if I did poorly, it’s headlines all over the world, right?

“I took one in this term, too, and I had another perfect score, so the press didn’t know what to do, so you know what they came up with? ‘Why is Donald Trump continuing to take cognitive tests? There must be something wrong with him!’ Can you believe it?

“There’s no way you win with these people, but we are winning.”

But on social media, X/Twitter users were once again mocking the president for his bizarre brag:

Progressive political commentator Alex Cole said: “Imagine being president of the United States and your biggest intellectual flex is knowing what a giraffe looks like”:

Dean Baker, senior economist at the Center for Economic and Policy Research, tweeted: “This says everything about the Trump presidency”:





One account wrote: “This is the same question posed to children in kindergarten”:

“Imagine bragging about doing something the average two-year-old can do,” wrote another:

And journalist Mehdi Hasan branded it “insanity”:

Yikes.

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