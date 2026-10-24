White House ballroom update sparks ridicule: ‘Was the bird dead?’

In case you had forgotten about construction work on the controversial White House ballroom, the official X/Twitter account for the government building shared a picture labelled a “bird’s-eye view of the ballroom” on Friday, only for it to be taken from the ground looking up.

And obviously, that isn’t what a bird’s-eye view means.

However, one draft Community Note left on the tweet, responding to another questioning the use of the term ‘bird’s-eye view’, claimed “it’s obvious that the post is about POTUS getting a bird's-eye view of the ballroom construction from aboard Marine One”, which is seen in the picture.

Sure enough, the real bird’s-eye view was shared by White House deputy chief of staff Dan Scavino earlier this week, when he uploaded a video to X/Twitter of Trump doing a flyover of the construction of the new ballroom in Marine One.

The tweet, adding “next stop: The Sunshine State” – another term for Florida - also refers to Trump boarding the aircraft to travel to his home state to campaign for local candidates ahead of the November midterms.

But X/Twitter users still mocked the post, with the press office for New York governor Kathy Hochul sharing an image of two penguins and added: “The bird in question”:

The parody account for Downing Street’s chief mouser Larry the Cat asked: “Was the bird dead?”:

One user responded: “This is clearly worms eye view but you’re stupid so you wouldn’t know”:

And another wrote: “These people are literally idiots”:

The White House’s tweet comes a week after The Washington Post obtained documents detailing the $333 million in private gifts, including from high-profile corporations, which were funding the ballroom’s construction, with AI company NVIDIA and tech giant Apple each pledging $25 million.

Amazon, Comcast, Microsoft and T-Mobile were among those recorded as committing to $5 million or more in funding.

However, the list does not include Trump himself, despite him previously stressing that he was funding the East Wing project himself, directly.

After demolition began last year, the 80-year-old said: “It’s being paid for a hundred per cent by me and some friends of mine.”

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