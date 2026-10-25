Trump angers the internet with just five words amid rising gas prices

As US president Donald Trump’s war with Iran continues, the 80-year-old convicted felon has once again downplayed the impact this has had on fuel prices, and unsurprisingly, Americans aren’t happy about that.

Speaking at a rally in Georgia on Saturday (24 October), the Republican once again claimed prices are “going to come way down” and said people are “still paying lower than Biden and Obama”.

“I can just see the fake headlines: President Trump is talking about all the money they’re making while people are suffering at the pump – that’ll be the headline. But I said, ‘I don’t give a damn’.

“I’m going to say it, we’re making a freaking fortune. Our country’s getting stronger and stronger all the time, and those pump prices are going to come down.”

The comments were later criticised by X/Twitter users, with Drop Site reporter Ryan Grim writing: “It’s never been clearer how much he hates the people who voted for him”:

“Well he just said it. Congrats everyone,” tweeted national NFL analyst Lindsey Ok:

Political commentator Ana Kasparian said: “The government tells us they hate us every single day”:

California governor Gavin Newsom commented: “Congratulations to Big Oil on their very successful, record-profits presidency”:

Melanie D’Arrigo, of the Campaign for New York Health, said: “Just run this as an ad”:

“HEADLINE: trump is bragging about making money while people are suffering at the pump. November is coming,” wrote California representative Ted Lieu:

Journalist Mehdi Hasan said he was “trying to imagine what would have happened had Joe Biden just screamed this out at a public rally”:

And New Yorker writer Susan Glasser tweeted: “This is like the epigraph for the entire Trump 2.0 presidency”:

The remarks come two months after Trump was criticised for saying he would “never apologise” for high gas prices brought about by his war with Iran.

“For you to pay a little bit more for your gasoline, just remember, you’re doing it so a very evil country cannot have… a country, really, it’s the number one state sponsor of terror in the world, we don’t want to have them have nuclear weapons.

“So remember that, when you have to pay a little bit more, you’re at $4. It’s OK, I mean, it’s… I’m not… I’m not… I’ll never apologise; I did the right thing,” he said.

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