As if US president Donald Trump vowing to give out a “Trump dividend” if the Republicans retain control of Congress after the midterms wasn’t controversial enough, the 80-year-old has now come under fire for vowing to settle compensation claims surrounding water contamination at Camp Lejeune – but again, only if the GOP is successful next month.

It was at the Republican midterm convention in Dallas in September that the convicted felon unveiled the aforementioned dividend, and claimed “only I can make this promise to you”.

“And here is my promise: if the Republicans win the House of Representatives and United States’ Senate, both of them, because of our … tremendous economic success … I will issue a dividend to every adult citizen in the United States of America for $5,000,” he said.

The pledge was soon slammed as a “bribe” by critics on X/Twitter.

Fast forward to Tuesday, and during his speech at a rally in North Carolina, Trump made another promise which was dependent on Republicans defying current polling pointing towards Democrat gains and maintaining control of both houses of Congress.

He said: “We’re also fighting for our great veterans and taking care of those veterans who brought claims related to water contamination at Camp Lejeune – it’s been a big subject, actually.

“So tonight, I’m pleased to announce that my administration has delivered $1 billion in cash settlements to these veterans and their families - most of whom are based here - in addition to $3.3 billion we’ve provided for the VA in less than two years.

“And if we win the House and the Senate, I am directing the Department of Justice to settle all remaining legitimate claims as soon as possible, and get it off the books and get it finished - this has gone on for years.

“So if we don’t win, there’s no money. If we do win, you’re getting it, it’s going to be finally over with that nightmare that’s been going on for so many years.”

The commitment has since been condemned by X/Twitter users, with Protect Democracy editor Amanda Carpenter branding it “despicable”:

Ex-Republican congressman Joe Walsh called on Trump supporters to “defend this”:

Former Democratic candidate Amy McGrath said it was “beyond disgusting”:

And North Carolina governor Josh Stein wrote: “To condition doing the right thing by sick North Carolinians on who wins the election is foul”:

In 2022, the Honoring our PACT Act, which included the Camp Lejeune Justice Act of 2022, was signed and allowed individuals exposed to water at the camp for at least 30 days to bring forward a civil claim.

Two years later, in January 2024, federal health officials said in a study about contaminated drinking water at the camp that those stationed there 1975 and 1985 had a higher risk of at least 20 per cent for a number of cancers, compared to military personnel stationed elsewhere.

Why not read…?

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.