Trump doubles down and talks about Jon Husted's 'ass' again

It was only a few days before, at a rally at North Kentucky University’s Truist Arena, that US president Donald Trump was talking about “[examining] the ass” of Ohio senator Jon Husted, and on Tuesday in North Carolina, the 80-year-old once again talked about his fellow Republican’s body.

As a reminder, Trump told supporters on Saturday that he “examined [Husted’s] ass” and that he “never did that with a man before”.

“I examined his ass, and then I looked at his shoulders, I looked at his feet, I looked at his hand, I looked at his jawline, studying,” he said.

Then, on Tuesday, the convicted felon spoke about “studying” Husted - again.

He said: “I’ve never studied the body of a man before - it’s not my thing.

“Nothing wrong with it, of course. I always precede it by saying ‘nothing wrong’, but it’s never been my thing, to be honest with you.

“But I looked at his ass, and then I looked at his legs. I said, ‘his ass … it’s like a pile of muscle’.

“Then I looked at his legs and I said, ‘Man, his feet are big.’ Then I looked at his shoulders, and I tapped him on the shoulder, and it actually hurt my hand - it was like a piece of steel.

“I said, ‘this guy’s a monster’.”

The remarks have since raised eyebrows on social media.

“I guess he’s just going to keep doing this,” commented The Atlantic writer Tom Nichols:

News outlet MeidasTouch tweeted: “Jon Husted’s ass is always on his mind”:

Its editor-in-chief Ron Filipkowski said: “Trump is now in NC but he can’t stop lusting after Husted’s ass, who is running in OH”:

Political commentator Ed Krassenstein asked: “Is this what ‘alpha males’ do in their free time?”:

It’s not the first time that Trump has complimented the appearance of men, as the Republican has previously called the Syrian president a “young attractive guy”, told an MMA fighter he was “beautiful” and “too good-looking” to fight, talked about ICE agents having “larger, and harder” muscles, and brought up muscles again while speaking to US Coast Guard Academy cadets.

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