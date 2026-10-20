'You Can See Everything' has already broken a new record among fans online

You Can See Everything might just be one of the most talked about films of the year, especially given the latest record it's broken on Letterboxd.

The documentary became the highest-rated film ever on the film and TV review platform, as it peaked with a 4.8 star rating from over 134,000 reviews.

For those unfamiliar with the film's premise, it focuses on Elizabeth Holmes, the founder of the former health technology company Theranos, which specialised in blood-testing and at one point was valued at $9 billion.

A24

But the 42-year-old made headlines when she was found guilty on four counts of wire fraud in November 2022 and was sentenced to 11 years in prison.

Since then, her sentence has been shortened and her projected release date is listed as August 16, 2032.

"Thirty-four days before she’s sent to prison, notorious Silicon Valley founder Elizabeth Holmes invites a skeptical film crew to document her every move. What begins as an intimate portrait of an enigmatic felon becomes a mind-bending three-year journey into the abyss," the plot synopsis reads.

The A24 documentary, directed by Nathan Fielder and Lance Oppenheim, was filmed in secret over the course of three years.

So given how highly the film has been rated, here are 10 of the best Letterboxd reviews about You Can See Everything:

A24

"My mouth was agape for basically the entire last two hours." (11,476 likes) "The more you see, the less you know." (9,556 likes) "Yes it’s about Elizabeth Holmes but really it’s a horror film about power, representation in media, the problem of communication and the existential dread of the unknowability of what really goes on in another persons head..." (14,673 likes) "The experience of watching this movie can best be boiled down to this interaction during the first hour Billy: “I know how you feel…” Nathan: “no, you don’t” (6,008 likes) 5. "Never has a documentary felt so much like everyone was acting." (6,316 likes) "When you commit to the bit but the other person commits 10x harder." (5,246 likes) "I genuinely don’t think I have ever had more fun watching a movie. just incredible." (7,583 likes) "Whatever you are expecting, multiply it by ten and divide it by the square root of The Fielder Method and you still won’t even be in the ballpark. (7,583 likes) "People are very interesting." (5,847 likes) "Super Bowl for the weirdos." (3,370 likes).

You Can See Everything was released in US cinemas on October 16, and is set to be released in UK cinemas on November 20.



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